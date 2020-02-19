CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two possible cases of tuberculosis (TB) are being investigated at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.

TB is a bacterial infection spread through close contact with an infected person, spread specifically through coughing, sneezing, or speaking.

MCPH is working with the North Carolina Division of Public Health and UNC Charlotte's Student Health Center to identify and screen students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed.

Those potentially at risk have been notified and asked to contact the health center or MCPH.

Symptoms include coughing, fevers, night sweats, weight loss and loss of appetite.

TB is a treatable infection. According to MCPH, the risk to the general public is low -- including for those active on UNC Charlotte's campus.

A NinerNotice was sent out to UNC Charlotte students Wednesday, saying the two affected students both live off-campus and are both receiving medical treatment from their residences.

The health department does not believe the cases are related, according to the NinerNotice.

“Tuberculosis is a treatable infection," Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said, in part, in a statement. We will ensure that all positive screenings are treated as needed to avoid future exposures.”

MCPH said many who are exposed to TB don't become ill, but by identifying if an individual has been exposed, it can help prevent the risk of developing symptoms in the future.

