How can you prevent diabetes? Is it reversible?

WebMD’s Chief Medical Officer breaks down what you should know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans have Type 2 diabetes and millions more are in danger of getting it. The question: is it really possible to reverse a diagnosis?

WCNC Charlotte spoke with WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Whyte, about simple strategies to slow or stop the disease course.

Dr. Whyte says 34 million Americans have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, while 88 million people have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

He says there are a lot of worries and a lot of misconceptions about diabetes, so he wrote the book "Take Control of Your Diabetes Risk" to bust myths head-on.

“When people are diagnosed with diabetes, they are understandably worried,” he said. “They wonder what it means for their lives, and they often feel powerless. I wrote this book to give people back their power, with practical tools that can reverse pre-diabetes and possibly diabetes. As a practicing physician, I want people to know that lifestyle changes, begun early on in a diagnosis, can make a huge difference.”

Dr. Whyte says about 10% of people with pre-diabetes progress to diabetes every year, and overall about 70% are typically going to develop diabetes throughout their lifetime. He says doctors now know taking certain lifestyle changes early on, especially when you're diagnosed within those first three years, can put you on the road to reversal of Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes.

"If you're at risk for diabetes, you're going to want to do everything that you can in terms of reversing it, or at least preventing it, and that is about what you eat, what you drink, looking at labels and recognizing that even when you think foods are healthy, like yogurt, it still could have a lot of sugar," he said. "Pasta sauce has eight packets of sugar in some of them, so you really need to start looking at labels informing yourself about a healthy lifestyle."

Some of the strategies he lays out in his book include the following:

Get quality sleep and manage stress

Eat the right kinds of foods

Take the right kind of supplements

Maintain a healthy gut

Hustle during your workouts

One of the misconceptions Dr. Whyte dispels is the genetic component of diabetes.

WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French asked if her mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother all had Type 2 diabetes, is it inevitable she will eventually be diagnosed?