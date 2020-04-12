Health directors report an increase in Hepatitis A outbreak in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging people to get vaccinated against hepatitis A. The department is reporting a sharp increase in the virus associated with an ongoing outbreak that began in April 2018.



Of the 423 cases related to the outbreak, 270 have been reported since January 2020. The department has confirmed four deaths so far in 2020 associated with the outbreak, increasing the total to five. To protect the privacy of the families, additional details about these cases will not be released.



NCDHHS recommends getting vaccinated against hepatitis A, especially for people who are at high risk of contracting the virus. People at the highest risk during this outbreak include those who are experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men and those who use drugs.