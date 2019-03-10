RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Department of Health and Human Services said 124 cases of Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever contracted at the NC Mountain State Fair are likely linked to a hot tub exhibit at the event.

NCDHHS is sharing findings from an ongoing investigation to determine how so many people were exposed during the Sept. 6-15 event at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, NC. The cases of Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever (a milder form of infection) had been reported in people who attended or worked at the fair.

One person has died so far due to the outbreak. Public officials said there is no indication of ongoing exposure after the fair.

