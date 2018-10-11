CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hundreds of people are getting vaccinated after another hepatitis A scare at a restaurant in Charlotte.

An employee at Village Tavern in SouthPark tested positive for hepatitis A and had handled food there on October 30, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris announced Thursday.

The employee is the 24th reported case of hepatitis A in Mecklenburg County since Jan. 1.

“After consulting with the State today, we are recommending a vaccination for all employees and exposed patrons who ate at Village Tavern located at 4201 Congress Street on Tuesday, Oct. 30,” Harris said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the vaccine must be given within 14 days of exposure for it to be effective.”

Those who dined at the Village Tavern on October 30 are strongly urged to get the vaccine by Tuesday for it to be effective.

As of Saturday over 200 people had received the vaccine, it is unknown at this time how many people were possibly exposed to the virus.

Public Health vaccination clinics for customers who might have been exposed and for residents who meet the high-risk factors for hepatitis A will be held at Mecklenburg County Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road:

Sunday Nov. 11 , 9 a.m. – Noon

, 9 a.m. – Noon Monday, Nov. 12 , 9 a.m. – Noon

, 9 a.m. – Noon Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m

A health inspection report in September showed the restaurant scored an 87 (B). The restaurant was re-inspected in October and given a rating at 92.5, which is an A.

On Thursday evening, Village Tavern released a statement that said, in part:

The employee was not aware or showing symptoms the day he reported to work, and we are not aware of anyone getting sick or this employee infecting anyone. That said, food safety and personal hygiene are of the greatest importance in all of our restaurants, so we are proactively taking every step necessary to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and guests.

What is Hepatitis A?

According to th CDC, Hepatitis A is a disease that spreads through the fecal-oral route, most commonly by forgetting to wash your hands after using the bathroom or changing diapers, having sexual contact with infected partners and eating or drinking foods contaminated by hepatitis A.

The disease affects the liver, but is preventable with a vaccine and a follow up vaccine six months later.

The high-risk factors for hepatitis A include:

Those who are household members, caregivers, or have sexual contact with someone who is infected with hepatitis A

Men who have sexual encounters with other men

Those who use recreational drugs, whether injected or not

Recent travel from countries where hepatitis A is common

Homeless individuals who do not have easy access to hand washing facilities.

The best ways to prevent hepatitis A include:

Get the hepatitis A vaccine

Practice safe hand washing procedures – wash your hands under warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before you prepare food

Wear a condom during sexual activity

Charlotte Hardee's Hepatitis A scare

The latest case of a restaurant worker contracting hepatitis A comes just five months after a Hardee's employee possibly exposed thousands of people to the virus.

The news of the possible exposure at the Hardee's led to more than 2,000 people getting the vaccination and at least two class action lawsuits against the west Charlotte Hardee's.

Authorities believe 4000 people may have been exposed to Hepatitis A from June 13 - June 23 at the fast food restaurant on Little Rock Road.

