‘I masked my pain underneath my jeans,’ What every woman should know about this rare genital skin disease that could save your life

For those of you who are battling LS - I’m here with you. I stand with you. I cry with you. My heart breaks with yours. It’s okay, to be silent, if that’s what’s best for you. It’s okay to be mad, upset, angry. It’s okay to feel lost. It’s okay to feel helpless and destroyed. I hear you; I see you, I feel your pain, and you are all wearing crowns of royalty. If I could take it all away from you, I would but I can’t. You have to find your own way through this journey. You have to find your own support, your own comfort. It’s a tough journey I wish on no one, but you will come out stronger, you will come out a warrior. You will find what you're made of and you will learn to conquer and overcome. When you feel like giving up, you kick that thought to the curb and put on your high heels and look within to find your strength. You are beautiful. Every single part of you is beautiful. You wipe away those tears and you lift your head high and you go out and just get it. I don’t know how we’ve made it past one minute, a few mins., even an hour or the day and night, but we have. We’re still here. I want you to feel validated. I want you to feel heard for the first time. I want you to feel loved. I want you to find your own voice within. I want you to have a better quality of life. I want you to fight for yourself. Fight. I want you to fight and not give up. I want you to search and track down every last doctor until you find your miracle if that's what it takes. I want a cure for us. Don’t give up hope. I did and it took everything inside of me to find it again. You can find your hope, your voice and healing. Have faith in your journey. You are not the disease. You can still spread love in pain, you can still be the woman you want to be and you don't have to hide it. Use your journey to heal yourself. Become your own radiant light. Shine like the sun, light shooting stars in the dark sky. You are my own renewed hope. You are gems. You are the diamonds that sparkle in the dust. You are a new pair of expensive lipstick. Take back what has been stolen from you. Take it back. Don't let it take anymore from you. Live, laugh, love and know you have a voice and you are heard today and every day.