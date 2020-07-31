Proper medical care key to safe pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic

Preparing for the birth of a child is stressful enough. Doing so during the coronavirus pandemic is only making it harder for expectant mothers.

Dr. James Hubbard, who has been in practice for nearly 20 years in Rock Hill, said times are stressful indeed, and patients are having a difficult time navigating trimesters during a pandemic

Back in March, Dr. Hubbard had patients calling to cancel their prenatal care appointments out of fear of catching the coronavirus. Something both he and the CDC urge against.

"In the beginning of this, patients that had an infection needed to be treated, said they didn't want to come in," Dr. Hubbard said. "What some needed to realize in the moment of fear is that other diseases didn't take a vacation because of COVID-19."

Hubbard said it's important for pregnant women to continue their prenatal care, and not just because of coronavirus.

“Things that women deal with in pregnancies, especially in North and South Carolina, like diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia in pregnancy, all really serious problems didn’t go away,” Dr. Hubbard said.

Not to mention pregnant women are more vulnerable to getting COVID-19.

"Did the hospital scare you before? Does it feel scarier now? It's understandable if yes, but it's still the best place for a woman to deliver a baby safely," Dr. Hubbard said.

He's also heard from patients who are afraid to go to the hospital, but he said hospitals are taking every precaution to keep their patients safe.

"You are safer there than going to Walmart," Dr. Hubbard said.

Another common question is should you have visitors once home from the hospital? Many mothers will only be able to have their partner at the hospital for the delivery, but once home safely, family and friends will want to congregate. Is that safe? It depends, and despite a low risk, Hubbard recommends asking yourself if it's necessary.