'Putting your health first' should be a new year's resolution, doctor says

While hitting the gym or cutting out sugar might be on your to-do list, going to the doctor should be your first task, experts say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With 2023 officially here, many people are kicking off their new year's resolutions, and while working out may be on your to-do list, going to the doctor may need to be your first task.

Doctors say there are several routine medical screenings adults should be keeping up with in the new year. That means a standard checkup is probably in order for most of us.

"As a primary care physician, I would encourage everyone to put their health first as a new year's resolution," Dr. Marianne Sumego with the Cleveland Clinic, said. "The good news is that it's one resolution we can keep by simply make a doctor's visit."

Sumego says a lot of people don't know they have high cholesterol but they can find out through a simple blood test. Getting your cholesterol checked will let you know if you need to make any changes to avoid serious health issues, including heart attack or stroke.

When it comes to diabetes, keeping tabs on your blood glucose levels is important to show if you have any risk of developing the disease. According to Sumego, knowing if you have prediabetes is crucial so you can make lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

"And so many resolutions can be based on that," she said. "Losing weight, eating better, at least we'll know where we're at."

Overall, Sumego says people shouldn't put off going to the doctor, even if they haven't reached specific health goals yet.

"My patients often wait because they want to quit smoking or they want to lose weight before they see me," Sumego said. "What I often encourage them to say is those are long-standing goals, and so waiting until you're at the perfect weight or you've stopped smoking isn't a good reason to delay care."

Once you see your doctor, they can help you set different health goals and work with you to reach them.

