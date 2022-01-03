'Stark increases' in overdose-related deaths reported by SC health leaders

DHEC says both nationally and in South Carolina, the synthetic opioid Fentanyl is largely responsible for the overdose deaths.

LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina’s health leaders released data showing stark increases in overdose-related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. DHEC released new numbers on Tuesday showing drug overdose deaths jumped by more than 50% from 2019 to 2020.

Saundra Hilton, who lost her only child in 2017 to drug addiction, said she is sharing her daughter's story in hopes it'll raise awareness.

"I had a choice – I could sit here every day and do nothing," Hilton said, "or I could try and help others – which I know that’s what my daughter would want me to do.”

Hilton's daughter, Kayla, was only 30 years old.

“First started with opioids, we found out she was taking pills," Hilton said. "Then when she couldn’t afford them, she started doing heroin. She actually died from a bad needle. She died from sepsis, which is an infection that gets in your bloodstream.”

Staggering numbers released by DHEC show opioid-related drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by 59% from 2019 to 2020 – with 1,400 deaths recorded last year. DHEC said both nationally and in South Carolina, the synthetic opioid Fentanyl is largely responsible for overdose deaths.

“As the opioid epidemic evolves, the highest priority must be keeping people alive," Sara Goldsby, with the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, said. "We have to stick to intervention and prevention strategies that have been proven effective."

Goldsby said South Carolina is expanding the availability of medication-assisted treatment, like Narcan, as well as peer support services and counseling.

Hilton is now a leader at her church in a support group called Chain Breakers for people battling addiction.

“You don’t need to be an enabler," Hilton said. "But maybe you could learn more about the addict and what they do go through because I know my daughter wasn’t born an addict and neither is any of them.”