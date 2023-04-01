Iredell-Statesville Schools secures $17 million federal grant for mental health services

District officials say Project RESOLVE will help reduce anxiety and violence among students while building emotional management.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools secured millions of dollars to offer mental health services to students as part of a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant, known as Project RESOLVE, offers mental health services to students over the next five years. The district plans to use the $17 million in federal funds to hire 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure with the goal of improving school safety.

School district leaders said they hope this program will lower anxiety and reduce violence while building emotional management for students.

"Schools have expressed the desire to have this kind of support because they are seeing a rise in children having these mental health issues that are happening at school," said Charlene Wong, the executive director of North Carolina Integrated Care for Kids, said.

For years, the district has been innovative in its efforts to address the growing mental health needs of its students. It says Project RESOLVE will allow schools to focus on kids' needs.

Boen Nutting, the chief of strategic planning and student services for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said anxiety and depression are serious problems for young people. Nutting said the district believes having trained mental health professionals on staff is a necessity for students' safety and well-being.