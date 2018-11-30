CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of college students said mold in their dorm rooms made them physically ill, and their complaints to the university were ignored.

Students at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) in Charlotte said they've vomited blood, their eyes have swollen shut, and they've had blood clots in their noses.

"I was sleeping, and I hear a pop, pop, pop," said Xana Dove.

It started with a drip that turned in to what appears to be black mold.

"My asthma started messing up. I couldn't see my eyes were swelling up. My sister's eyes are swelling up," added Dove.

"Actually had blood clots coming out of my nose," said Jazlynn Lambert.

"My asthma got to the point where I almost went to the hospital," Dove said.

Dove and Lambert, seniors at JCSU, said they first contacted school administrators about the issue in August, after noticing what they assumed to be mold in several rooms.

"If you were to guess how many times did you reach out to someone about this problem?" asked NBC Charlotte's Savannah Levins.

"Oh phew! Over 100," Dove said.

Armed with doctors' notes, the seniors later asked to move out of New Residence Hall altogether. Email chains confirm their timeline.

JCSU communications representatives told me they were only recently notified of the issue and sent in experts to test the air and fix the problem.

Lambert said the crew hired to remove the mold in her room – only painted over it.

"You watched them just paint over it?" asked Savannah Levins.

"I watched them. I should have recorded it, but I didn't," answered Lambert.

Several other students from other rooms offered their own photos and stories of new breathing issues, agitated eyes, and bloody noses.

"When it comes to people's health, we could've dropped dead at any moment, you don't know how bad our asthma is," said Dove.

The students pushed school leaders to test every room over the holiday break.

"Just go through every building and say, okay, this has mold, this is mold," Dove said.

"Your students on your campus are suffering," added Lambert.

Late Thursday night, NBC Charlotte received the following statement from JCSU:

In light of the record-breaking rainfall and unusual climate conditions, including the impact of two hurricanes this past fall, Johnson C. Smith University, like many universities in North Carolina, has experienced higher than normal incidents of environmental conditions such as mold. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is a top priority; therefore, we have made every effort to address these issues proactively according to our safety protocols. Furthermore, we take immediate action when a possible environmental substance is brought to our attention by a student or member of the Residence Life staff.

There has been continuous dialogue between Jazlynn Lambert and the administration regarding her concerns, and we offered her the opportunity to move to a different suite in the residence hall on yesterday. Meanwhile, JCSU enlisted an outside contractor to test the suite in question. Mold found in the suite appears to be isolated and corrective action will be taken to fix the problem.

University administration determined that it is in the best interest of Jazlynn and other residents in the affected suite to relocate them to another residence hall this evening. The relocation is in accordance with the university’s normal protocols to ensure that no student lives in an unsafe environment.

