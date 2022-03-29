North Carolina AG visits Charlotte to discuss opioid crisis

Josh Stein discusses opioid settlement funds, the syringe program, and the affects opiod addiction has on communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is visiting Charlotte on Tuesday to discuss the state's efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

Stein will be in town at 2 p.m. and will be joined by the Center for Prevention Services, Queen City Harm Reduction, the Mecklenburg County Health Department, and other local officials. The discussion will focus on the area's allocation of opioid settlement funds, the syringe program, and the negative impact opioid addiction has had on individuals, families, and communities.

Stein's visit to Charlotte comes more than six months after four drug companies agreed to pay for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. 48 states, including North Carolina, were set to receive nearly $26 billion total as part of the agreement from pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson. North Carolina's share was $750 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the opioid crisis in the Tar Heel State; the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said emergency room visits had previously been in decline since 2017 but shot back up to a 10-year high in 2020. The money from the settlement is now being used to fund efforts to combat the crisis, including through recovery programs.

A variety of tools have been used in the fight against opioids, from emergency treatments like Narcan to support counseling.