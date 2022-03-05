Julie's Story: From colon cancer diagnosis to her last chemo infusion

Example video title will go here for this video

WFMY News 2's Julie Luck shares her treatment journey, her gratitude for those who reached out and encourages everyone to get screened.

"If this is the catalyst, if this is the wake-up call, so be it. I'd like people to look at my situation and say, 'You know, this could be me,'" Julie said.

So far, there have been four chemo treatments. The actual treatment day is one thing. The impacts that come after are more than anyone wants to endure. Julie is sharing her story, her sickness, her pain, and her life-altering experience in the hopes you will get screened and avoid what she is enduring.

She underwent a routine colonoscopy and was diagnosed with stage 3a colon cancer. She had surgery in late January. The hope was, that all the cancer was contained and the surgery would be it, but cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and chemo was ordered.

"When you hear the word cancer, it's devastating. It's frightening. You just don't know what to expect," WFMY News 2 Anchor Julie Luck said.

Finally, around 5 p.m., she is out of the chair, ready to go home and deal with what comes next.

She never had symptoms of colon cancer, but now she feels the impacts of cancer. The infusion is just one of those impacts. She said chemo is lonely. Due to COVID, no one is allowed to visit with her while she gets the infusion. So, for hours, she sits in a chair, knowing the medicine being pumped into her is helping her and will also make her feel awful for at least the next 10 days.

"I know way too much now; things I wish I didn't know," Julie said.

Julie can rattle off the names of the drugs they're putting in the IV. They're words and terms she never thought she'd learn.

Now, it's 12:45 p.m. and time for the infusion process to begin. This process is what takes the longest time. It's several hours of chemo infusion, but before it can start, there are pre-meds to take by infusion.

The doctor comes in to do more tests. He explains how the chemo makes the lines on her hands darker and that it should go away. He measures the numbness the chemo causes in her hands.

"You're just taking it one day at a time. The prayers really are, 'just let this be the last one, let it be done. Let it be done. Let it be working the way it should,'" Julie said.

It's 11:45 a.m. on a Friday and Julie is already getting her vitals and blood work done. Then there's the waiting for tests to come back. Lots of waiting. If Julie's white blood count doesn't register at a certain limit, she can't go on with the infusion. A delay would be devastating.

Chemo infusion four was on April 22. Thankfully, the treatments have gone as planned with no delays, but that doesn't mean the treatment days are easy.

"It's the last one. I've been waiting for this day," said Julie as she raises her hands in the air.

Warrior Fight : Impacts and Side Effects of Cancer

Julie will tell you, that one of the worst side effects is nausea. She said it never really goes away. Waves upon waves of nausea, especially the first 10 days after each infusion. Yes, there are medications for nausea, but she will be quick to tell you that they barely touch it. Imagine, feeling like you're going to throw up 24/7, and yet you have to eat enough to keep nutrients in your body so that your blood work will be good enough to get your next infusion.

The first 10 days after an infusion are mostly spent sleeping, napping, and being quiet.

"The fatigue is ever-present. I'm a get-up-and-go girl, and I just can't," Julie said.

There's a long list of side effects she could have. Thankfully, she doesn't have all the ones on the list.

"The first thing people ask me is if I'm going to lose my hair. I'm not expected to with this kind of treatment," Julie said.

There are plenty of other impacts and side effects she does have. For example, a constant sour, metallic taste in her mouth. Because of it, she can only use plastic utensils, because if she uses a metal fork, it exacerbates that metallic taste.

"If I touch anything cold or cool, it feels like I'm getting small shocks of electricity," Julie said.

When we talk about it, she calls it 'the zaps.' Think about it, no touching the cold refrigerator door, or the sink handle to wash your hands. Not to mention, the zap the cold water would give you.

"If I drink anything cold or cool, it feels like there are shards of glass in my throat," Julie said.

She warms up orange juice in the microwave because she needs the nutrients to keep her white cell blood count up. She describes it as gross, but necessary.

"After infusion, my arm is extremely sore for seven to 10 days, and wearing a compression sleeve helps alleviate some of the pain, so I kind of look like an NBA star," Julie said.

She jokes. She laughs. She has a sense of humor about it all, but make no mistake, this treatment has been excruciating.