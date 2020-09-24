Navigating emotions & mental health during hard times, dealing with stress

WCNC Charlotte's Iisha Scott checked in with licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Jacqueline Currie for some advice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year has been tough. And for some, it’s been really tough. Not only are we in the middle of a global pandemic, but we’re also dealing with issues surrounding racial injustice.

WCNC Charlotte's Iisha Scott checked in with licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Jacqueline Currie for some advice.

Jacqueline said first, remember that grief is a process and not a task, so address those feelings that could lead to depression or even stress.

“If you don’t make the time to process feeling that way, you won’t be able to move forward and be productive in all areas of your life,” Currie said.

Number two, reach out to your support system.

“We are often reaching out to people we know good and darn well they are not choosing to give you what you need at that moment. Stop calling your mom if she’s not the emotional person to give you that support. Call someone else. Then we don’t have to add insult to injury,” said Currie.

Number three, hire a professional counselor or a therapist.

“We don’t want to go to a foot doctor when we’re having throat issues. Do not go to your girlfriend for help in how to cope through depression when you know it’s serious enough for you to be having to deal with this from day to day,” said Currie.

And lastly, be grateful. What do you feel good about?

“If you’re thinking about that throughout the day and reminding yourself when things get hard…let me stop, change my thoughts and process something positive about my life. This will help day to day through the process,” said Currie.

And remember, it's ok to not to be ok, just be sure to seek help when those feelings start to arise.

For more information on how to contact Jacqueline Currie, you can visit her website at www.jacquelinecurrie.org or find her on Instagram at @jackeecurr.