More kids testing positive for COVID-19 as districts head back after winter break

A Novant Health pediatrician says masking will be a key part of keep kids safe in the classroom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As omicron spreads and COVID-19 cases rise in the country and in the Carolinas, more kids are testing positive too. According to data from the American Association of Pediatrics, there were almost 200,000 new pediatric cases the week of Christmas.

Most kids in Charlotte will be heading back to school next week with stories about winter break activities or travels. But while they were away, omicron became the dominant COVID-19 strain.

“Definitely there is an uptick in COVID in pediatrics in general,” Dr. Vrushali Patwardhan, a Novant Health pediatrician, said.

Patwardhan believes if safety measures are in place, the classroom is still the best place for kids to learn. But omicron is extremely contagious, and layers of protection will be necessary.

“I think masking is hands down the most important thing that we can do,” she said.

A handful of districts in the area have plans to start back with optional masking but many are revisiting their policies in the new year.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will be updating the safe schools toolkit next week.

The percent positivity rate in @MeckCounty as of Dec. 27 (the latest day for data) is 15.4%. @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 30, 2021

Doctors say someone with omicron will typically spread it to three to five other people around them, so COVID-19 shots will give more reliable coverage. In North Carolina, 20% of kids 5 to 11 years old are at least partially vaccinated and 46% of 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten 1 shot.

“You’re going back to school, you’re going to share germs however careful you are, kids are going to run around they’re going to be huffing and puffing, you’re going to eat in the cafeteria and the masks are going to come down, so vaccination you have a lot more infection control with vaccination,” Dr. Patwardhan said.

She said most kids who test positive have mild symptoms and recover quickly.

As far as testing goes, Patwardhan doesn’t think its necessary parents get their kids tested before heading back to school unless they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.