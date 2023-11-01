Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest prompts changes at Lancaster County high school games

Lancaster County school leaders are increasing medical staffing at sporting events in the wake of Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District is working to increase medical staff at sporting events following the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

District leaders announced they are looking to bring in off-duty school nurses to help keep athletes safe in the event of a medical emergency. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. He was given CPR on the field and rushed to a hospital where he stayed in ICU for several days before being transported to Buffalo for further care.

Lancaster County has used paramedics for football games for years, but now leaders are hoping to expand that staffing to basketball, too. It comes at an expense, but district leaders say it's money well spent to protect student-athletes. In addition to added staffing at basketball, the district is working on a program to hire off-duty school nurses for spring sports, like soccer and baseball.

They also hope to expand CPR and defibrillator training with the help of lead nurses.

Data shows high school athletes account for about 2 million injuries and 500,000 doctor visits each year. Lancaster County officials hope these changes will make a difference in lowering those numbers.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.