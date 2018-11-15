CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Allyson Boodran volunteered at Ground Zero after 9/11 while she was a medical student, but it was a different moment that made her life flash before her eyes.

In August of 2018, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

"By the time I got diagnosed, I was stage four," Boodran said.

This means she doesn't know how long she's had it for.

"I'm nowhere near 55 which is sort of the current age advised to start screening," Boodran said.

During Levine's annual White Out event, Dr. Kathryn Mileham, the chief of thoracic medical oncology, told NBC Charlotte just how crippling the statistics on lung cancer are.

"Lung cancer causes more deaths than breast, prostate, colon, rectal and pancreas combined," Mileham said. "It is the number one cause of cancer related death in both men and women."

Now Boodran is fighting so this disease and isn't the end of her story.

"I hope the purpose that I am supposed to serve is to continue to care for my patients," she said.

© 2018 WCNC