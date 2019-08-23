LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County has confirmed the fourth case of rabies in 2019.

According to officials, Lincoln County Animal Services responded to a rabies call in the Lincolnton area that resulted in a positive rabies results from the NC Laboratory of Public Health.

Lincoln County Animal Services said this case involved a skunk found on Keever Dairy Farm Road, in Lincolnton. Animal Control Officers have already informed residents in the immediate area where the skunk was picked up.

In this case, the dog and pig that were exposed had not received a rabies vaccination, and will be quarantined and monitored according to the 2016 NASPHV Rabies Compendium, officials report.

Important information regarding rabies:

Rabies vaccination for dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of 4 months is required by law. Current rabies vaccination is lifesaving for pets that are exposed to rabies.

To keep safe, don’t approach or handle wildlife, or dogs/cats whose rabies vaccination status is unknown. If you see or come into contact with a wild animal that may be sick, or is exhibiting signs of abnormal behavior, or get scratched or bitten by a cat/dog call Animal Services ASAP at (704) 736- 4125, or dial 911 to report it.

Reporting these incidents is critical to your health and safety.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC