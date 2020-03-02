CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak is now declared a public health emergency of international concern. This declaration was made Thursday as the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee held an emergency meeting in Geneva.

As of Wednesday, China’s National Commission said there were 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus with the death toll now reaching 170.

In the U.S., President Trump announced the formation of a coronavirus task force, which he says will head the government’s response to the outbreak should one happen.

So far, the virus has been confirmed in 5 people in the U.S., but the Centers for Disease Control say 165 more are under surveillance. Thursday, officials also confirmed the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the U.S.

So, what is the likelihood the virus could make its way to our area and are local health officials preparing?

WCNC Charlotte’s Ashley Daley met with Dr. Chris Branner Thursday. Dr. Branner is Specialty Medical Director of Urgent Care for Atrium Health.

“We’ve already been working on our own protocols here at Atrium to be prepared just in case we get visitors that come in and meet the symptoms,” says Dr. Branner, who said Atrium’s infection prevention team met Thursday.

“Patients can present anywhere. They can present at their primary care office, they can present to my urgent care clinics, they can present at our emergency departments and we have-to-have a systematic approach of how to take care of those patients and everyone around them,” says Dr. Branner.

“We have to train our staff, we have to train our front desk workers who are the first people to come in contact with patients when they enter our space – they’re not clinicians – so they need to know, understand and be able to recognize a travel history that may raise alarms,” he says.

He says anyone who has traveled to China or has a direct connection would be a reason for alarm. He also symptoms of coronavirus include, fever and lower respiratory infection, so a cough, not necessarily boogers and sneezing up top but cough in the lower airway.

“So, when we listen with our stethoscope, we hear abnormal sounds in the chest and that may be different than someone who’s doing a whole lot of sneezing and having a runny nose and more upper respiratory symptoms, which you typically have more with flu,” he says.

Novant Health also says they’re monitoring the situation closely. In an email to WCNC Charlotte, a spokesperson said:

“Across Novant Health, we have standard protocols in place to ensure we are prepared to care for patients who may have come into contact with emerging infectious diseases. This includes a patient travel history screening and a mask-wearing policy for certain presenting symptoms.”

So how likely is it that cases of coronavirus could be seen in our area?

“Someone at this point in time who does not have a travel history or direct connection to China in the past 14 days is highly unlikely to have coronavirus, but as we get travelers coming back to our area, and CLT Douglas is a major hub, we have to start thinking about this,” he says.

Speaking of the flu, Dr. Branner says while the world’s attention is on coronavirus, cases of the flu are spiking.

“We get concerned when we start seeing over 2- to 3- percent of cases in the community and right now we’re seeing around 5- to 6- percent and I’m worried that the spike might hit double digits, which is higher than it’s been in 3 years, so a tremendous number of flu cases coming in right now,” he says.

