GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A mother is turning a loss into purpose. The Gaston native is seeking the Mrs. North Carolina crown after she lost not just one, but two sons to opioid abuse.

"This was very crippling for me, this tremendously just changed my whole outlook on life" Anita Waldman said.

Six years ago, Waldman's youngest son, Nick, died of a drug overdose. Then came more heartache.

" And just eight months later, my first born, Antonio also passed away, possibly due to being depressed from his brother," Waldman said.

They were both in their early twenties.

"They would give you the shirt off their backs," Waldman said.

According to NCDHHS in 2018, 1,718 North Carolinans died from opioid overdose, with over 6,769 overdose emergency room visits. The number of pills given out to residents were 445,002,000.

"You feel like did i do everything possible that you could do, you start questioning, did i enable, did i show enough love?" Waldman said.

Now, Waldman wants to help combat North Carolinas opioid crisis. She's running for Mrs. North Carolina 2020. Her message, to end the stigma surrounding addition, and be there for other parents.

"Doesn't matter what type of neighborhood your in, you're skin color, addiction doesn't discriminate, but I truly wanted to honor my boys," Waldman said.

She will compete for Mrs. North Carolina 2020 come March 28th in Mooresville.

