'I think people want a sense of community' | Locally-owned gyms taking over fitness scene

Smaller, niche, locally-owned gyms are taking over the fitness scene in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again when we all try to be a little bit healthier, and that can often mean a new gym membership. But that looks a little different than in years past, in part because of COVID-19 and because gyms (and what people want at the gym) are changing.

It’s been a wild ride for the fitness industry.

Jen Dufresne is the owner at Cross Conditioning Training and remembers moving to Charlotte in 2007 when the fitness landscape looked dramatically different.

"When I moved to Charlotte, big-box gyms were a thing," Dufresne said.

In the last decade, the exercise industry has shifted from giant gyms to small studio concepts like Orangetheory and Barry's Boot Camp -- both hugely successful nationwide franchises.

The latest lunge in the exercise market? Locally owned fitness studios that cater to small groups and specific concepts.

"Because we are such a small studio, everyone knows each other," Dufrense said.

The Charlotte mom and fitness enthusiast opened Cross Conditioning Training last February during the height of COVID-19 and said she thinks the close-knit group of regulars is the reason the gym has survived the pandemic.

"Especially with everything going on now - feeling comfortable around those people and having that accountability is really important," Dufrense said.

As a former Flywheel instructor, she got creative when the Charlotte franchise closed down and last July. She bought the abandoned bikes and took a cue from bigger cities and opened a second small gym, an outdoor cycle space.

"We were watching this concept pop up all over the U.S.in New York and big cities San Francisco, Miami. We were like why not do this in Charlotte," Dufrense said.

She wasn't the only one to expand in the fitness field in the last year.

At Core Climber, the newest concept to the Core 704 gym in Southend, members spend 30 minutes doing a low-impact high-intensity cardio climb with a coach leading the way.

Kate Colston co-owns Core 704 with her husband and when the business next to them closed up shop. They took over the space and expanded it to include the climbing gym.

"I think that people especially in Charlotte want a sense of community and that’s what we offer. You're not just another number, you’re a person with a name," Colston said.