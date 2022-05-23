Mahmee to get $9.2 million investment

Black and Indigenous women are two to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes, according to the National Institute of Health.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mahmee, a Black-owned maternal health platform that offers a place to manage maternity care and a national network of community-based birth professionals, will be getting $9.2 million in investment from Black Pearl Global Investments.

“As Black Pearl approaches our 5th anniversary, we’ve doubled down on our efforts to support health care startups that have great potential and are making strides to address health care disparities,” Dr. Shante Williams, who serves as CEO of Black Pearl, said in a released statement announcing the investment. “Mahmee allows parents to build a team of personalized maternity care providers – including doulas, lactation consultants, midwives, nurses and doctors – to help close the gaps we often see in health care.”

In their announcement, investigators highlighted data from the National Institutes of Health which revealed more than 50,000 women have life-threatening pregnancy complications each year, with Black and Indigenous women being two to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to white women.

“Black and Indigenous birthing individuals are represented in Mahmee’s population at three times the rate of the U.S. birth census and yet Mahmee’s birth outcomes are much better than the national average, which demonstrates that the country’s maternal health care disparities are solvable,” Mahmee’s co-founder and CEO Melissa Hanna said in the announcement.