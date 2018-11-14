ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill is above average when it comes to the cleanliness and safety, according to national researchers.

The hospital received a high A from the LeapFrog Group -- great news for CEO Mark Nosacka who oversees a team of more than 1,600 people.

“This is the third year in a row we’ve scored an A," said Nosacka. “This tells us we’re doing the right thing for our patients.”

The rating is based on four categories including errors, injuries, incidents, and infections.

A breakdown of Piedmont’s score showed when it came to common errors such as objects being left in a patient’s body, bed sores, and nasty infections due to lack of cleanliness, all three issues were non-existent issues at the hospital.

But, there’s still room for improvement.

According to the report card, Piedmont is in the red when it comes to the number of patients who fall, communication with doctors and nurses, and how long it takes for a staff member to respond to a patient. These were all issues Nosacka said will be fixed through staff training.

“Whatever we do today, we want to get better,” said Nosacka. “We want to always know we’re doing more for people.”

NBC Charlotte compared Piedmont’s score to other hospitals in our area and learned in Lancaster County, the only hospital in that area, Springs Memorial got a C rating.

Some of their big issues were leaving objects in a patient’s body after surgery and not having specially trained doctors for patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Some of the same issues exist at Carolinas Healthcare System in Pineville, which also received a C. Standout issues there included patients who lungs collapsed after staff improperly inserted a catheter plus accidental cuts and tears during surgery.

