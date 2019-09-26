MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man is sharing his story of the dangers of vaping after he said the habit led to one of his lungs collapsing over the summer.

Andrew Doss said he began vaping to kick his smoking habit.

"It went really well when I switched over," Doss said.

However, he experienced a strange cough while working last summer.

"The only way I could describe it is it almost felt like a cough, but in reverse," he said.

A co-worker took him to the hospital where doctors told him he suffered a collapsed lung.

"I was just left with a lot of questions," he said. "How much better is it going to get and, you know, am I going to be fine?"

He spent five days recovering at the hospital.

Doss said doctors told him of all the risk factors, including his history as a smoker, vaping was likely to blame for his collapsed lung.

He's sharing his story as North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the state recorded its first vaping-related death in Greensboro.

Public health leaders said there have been 40 vaping-related cases.

Doss went "cold turkey" on nicotine following his hospitalization, but it came at a cost.

He said his pulmonologist expects to formally diagnose him with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, which means he now has permanent damage to his lungs.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Gastonia towing company under fire after video

South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route

Viral video of child left alone in car prompts investigation, woman charged