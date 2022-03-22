'That is a significant blow' | Matthews woman hit thousands of dollars in medical debt after severe case of food poisoning

Katie Kim had plans to retire this year but worries now that may all change as the family business is also at risk of going under.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Tough times are getting even tougher for one Matthews family now facing the costly aftermath of a severe case of food poisoning as well as the struggles of maintaining a small business.

The family of Katie Kim says she ate a mushroom burger back in February and hours later started to feel very ill.

“She had quite a severe case of abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and these are all classic symptoms of food poisoning," son Sungmin Lim said.

He said his mother went to urgent care where she collapsed and lost consciousness before being rushed to the ER, where doctors diagnosed her with gastroenteritis -- a condition doctors say is commonly caused by food poisoning.

Kim's family said she's now recovered from the illness, but is left with a mound of medical bills.

“My mother is sitting with medical bills totaling over $4,000," Lim said. "For someone like her who is basically on minimum wage that is a significant blow."

For more than a decade, Kim has worked as a clerk at MJ Donuts in Pineville. Her family said she had plans to retire this year for her 60th birthday, but now with this financial setback they worry all that could change.

In addition to this, the family is also facing the risk of losing their family-owned business at Batteries+ Bulbs in Matthews. Just days ago WCNC Charlotte learned the landlord of the shopping center made the decision not to renew their lease and the future success of the business is unclear.

“My dad basically has to either move his store within the next two months or completely fold his business which will obviously impact their living," Lim said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Kim's medical bills.