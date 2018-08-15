So far this year, 107 people have contracted the measles across the United States, according to the CDC. That includes Missouri and Illinois.

There were 118 cases in all of 2017.

Missouri and Illinois require schoolchildren to get their measles vaccines, but they can be exempted for a medical or religious reason.

Doctors warn that not getting vaccinated could have serious consequences.

Measles is usually passed through coughing and sneezing.

