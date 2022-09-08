Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

Those who attend vaccination opportunities can receive all state-required vaccines, as well as COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year.

Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:

North Carolina state law requires families to provide proof of immunizations on or before the first day of school. Those who attend vaccination opportunities can receive all state-required vaccines, as well as COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

In addition, county officials are also hosting the following immunization events:

Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Northwest Health Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 (location TBD) - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools discussed public concerns about COVID-19 protocols this school year. An online petition is gathering signatures to present to school boards across the Carolinas.

