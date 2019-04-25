CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the last 20 years, the American Lung Association has released a "State of the Air" report showing the air quality and how it can affect your health.

Mecklenburg was the only county in North Carolina to receive a failing report card when it comes to ozone quality. The report, which you can read for yourself, shows that 18 days every three years Mecklenburg County endures an orange day.

What that means is the air quality on those days is dangerous for people with respiratory issues to breathe.

Megan Green, air quality program manager for the county, addressed the report.

"Their letter grade is only loosely based on the EPA's official standard, so I think it's important for people to understand that for the 3rd consecutive year, Mecklenburg County meets all health-based standards for all air pollutants including ground-level ozone," Green said.

She did add that there are several ways for people to check what the air quality is every day.

You can sign up for direct emails through enviroflash.info, go to Twitter and follow @CharlotteAQF, or tune into NBC Charlotte.

Our team of meteorologists will always mention when it is an Ozone Action day, meaning the levels are orange or above.

Starting mid-May, we enter into the warmer months where the levels tend to increase.

