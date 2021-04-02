Mecklenburg County vaccine rollout shows racial disparity; health officials work to improve equity

Data shows Black residents are getting the vaccine at a disproportionate rate compared to their white neighbors. Health officials promise they're working on it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina state health officials often say when you have a spot, take the shot. It turns out, that's easier said than done, because data shows Mecklenburg County's Black and brown residents are not getting a spot, or a shot, at the same rate as their white neighbors.

Simply put, Mecklenburg County has another equity problem.

Black people account for roughly 26% of the population who are 65 years and older, according to data provided by the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

But Black and brown residents in that age group have only received roughly 16.8% of first doses in the county.

White residents account for 64.5% of the population who are 65 years and older, but they've received more than 70% of first doses through the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

"Those who are disproportionately affected by this (COVID-19), need to be a bigger priority," said Gibbie Harris, the health director for Mecklenburg County.

Overall, 70% of Mecklenburg County Health Department vaccines have gone to white residents in the first two phases. Meanwhile, 16.1% of vaccines given through the health department have gone to Black residents.

Harris noted a majority of phase one vaccine recipients, who are healthcare workers, are white and female, which could contribute to the high amount of the white population receiving the vaccine so far.

"I haven't been able to get an appointment," said Angelene Shannon Torrence, a senior who is over 65 and is eligible to receive it.

She said it's disheartening to see the data showing the inequities and urged health officials to host more vaccine clinics in her area.

"That's a bit disturbing," she said. "They need to get out and find out who has it and who has not and get us in there."

Shannon Torrence lives in zip code 28208. It's an area that has the least amount of vaccinated seniors in Mecklenburg County. Only 3% of vaccinated seniors live here, according to health department data through Jan. 31, 2021.

"The most important thing is meeting people where they are," said Hattie Gawande, with the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

For those who don't have a ride, Mecklenburg County is offering free bus rides through CATS and their Mecklenburg Transportation System to and from Bojangles Coliseum for vaccine appointments. To take advantage of this option, you can call 980-314-9400 and select option 3.

The county health department, Atrium Health, and Novant are all working on vaccine pop-up locations in underserved communities and are partnering with area churches and organizations in those communities to increase access to vaccinations.