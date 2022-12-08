Mecklenburg County welcomes new medical director

Dr. Bonnie Coyle, MD, MS, joins the County as its leading medical professional.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has announced a new medical director this week. Dr. Bonnie Coyle, MD, MS, joins the County as its leading medical professional.

“I am very excited to have Dr. Coyle join Mecklenburg County Public Health. Her clinical expertise and public health experience will be a huge contribution to our team and our mission to make the community a healthier place for all of us,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Public Health director, said.

According to a news release, Coyle is Board-Certified in both Preventive Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine. She has worked in the field of public health for over 25 years. She was the Public Health director for Cabarrus Health Alliance, a position she started in April 2020. Previously, she served as the chair of Community Health and Preventive Medicine for St. Luke’s University Health Network, where she worked for over 20 years.

