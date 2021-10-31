For South Carolinians aged 65 plus, now is the time to enroll or make changes to your Medicare plan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For South Carolinians aged 65 and up, the annual enrollment period for Medicare is underway.

Experts warn that many coverage plans are changing for 2022, so participants should check their plans before the deadline.

Medicare is federal health insurance for those 65 and older and allows qualified people to enroll at the end of each year. During that same time period, those already enrolled can make changes to their existing Medicare plans.

“If you don't review your coverage during this annual enrollment period, then your plan just continues into 2022 and you might not be aware of changes,” warned Ari Parker, a lead medicare advisor for Chapter. The company helps citizens navigate Medicare and the best options for them.

Parker said that over half of Medicare plans are making changes to their coverage for 2022.

“The changes could be that your doctor might not be in-network for next year, your prescriptions might not be covered as you expected, and there could be charges that are different than what you might have anticipated based on your plan the previous year," he explained. "So, it's important to review and reconfirm your coverage each year.”

For people that recently turned 65 and are thinking of signing up for Medicare, Parker added that getting started isn't an automatic thing.

“It's something that you have to affirmatively opt into unless you're taking Social Security. The best resource here would be medicare.gov,” said Parker.

The government website has information on plans available and who qualifies for Medicare.

Parker is urging South Carolinians to check their existing plans to avoid surprises.

“Ninety percent of people don’t check to confirm that their plan will work exactly as they anticipate for next year," he said. "It takes less than 15 minutes in order to confirm that your doctors will be covered for next year, your prescriptions will be covered affordably, and that your co-pays and deductibles will be what you anticipate."