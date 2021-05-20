Organizations & schools taking part in Mental Health Action Day

Nearly half of parents say the pandemic has contributed to mental health problems for at least one of their kids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, May 20, 2021, is Mental Health Action Day. Hundreds of organizations are teaming up to try and make sure people are taking care of themselves.



The goal is to encourage people to not just be aware of mental health issues, but also to take action. Action items include, but aren't limited to, reaching out to a friend, researching resources or even joining a support group for something you may be struggling with.

It's never too soon, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple studies show that a lot of adults are reporting increased issues like anxiety and depression, trouble sleeping, more drinking and chronic conditions worsening.

Kids are especially vulnerable. The Children's Hospital Association says they saw a huge increase in kids being admitted to the ER for mental health reasons. Nearly half of parents say the pandemic has contributed to problems for at least one of their kids.

A school in Union County stepping up to take action! “Break The Silence” is a student-led club that is becoming a part of the change. The club members are planning to spend the lunch period educating other students about how they can take action for their mental health.

