Mental health crisis resources you can use today

A number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and behavioral health struggles continue to create challenges. Fortunately, a number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles.

Local resources

Resources for veterans

Resource for substance abuse

LGBTQ+ resources

More national resources

The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline - 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-800-943-5746)—

Alliance Health - 800-510-9132 - 24/7 hotline

National crisis text line - text 'HOME' to 741741

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

