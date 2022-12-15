Mental health crisis resources you can use today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and behavioral health struggles continue to create challenges. Fortunately, a number of mental health crisis resources are available to help cope with these struggles.
Local resources
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Charlotte - 704-333-8218 - hotline 24/7
- Mobile Crisis - 704-566-3410
- SC Department of Mental Health 24/7 crisis hotline - 833-364-2274
Resources for veterans
- The VA Combat Call Center - 877-WAR-VETS (877-927-8387) - hotline 24/7
- Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988 then press 1 - Text 838255
Resource for substance abuse
- U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration - hotline 24/7 -- 1-800-487-4889
LGBTQ+ resources
- The Trevor Project -- 24/7 866-488-7386
- TrevorText - Text START to 678-678
- Trans Lifeline - 877-565-8860
- LGBT National Youth Talkline - 1-800-246-7743
- The Steve Fund Crisis Textline* - Text STEVE to 741741
More national resources
- The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline - 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-800-943-5746)—
- Alliance Health - 800-510-9132 - 24/7 hotline
- National crisis text line - text 'HOME' to 741741
If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.
MORE ON WCNC
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.