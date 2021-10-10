You are not alone | Mental health resources

Started in 1992, World Mental Health Day focuses on global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday, Oct. 10 marks World Mental Health Day. Started in 1992, it is an international day that focuses on global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

According to the World Health Organization, "Mental health should be seen as a valued source of human capital or well-being in society. It contributes to individual and population health, happiness and welfare, enables social interaction, cohesion and security, and feeds national output and labour force productivity. We need good mental health to succeed in all areas of life."

Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay!#COVID19 has had a major impact on people’s #mentalhealth. Health workers, students, people living alone & those with pre-existing conditions have been particularly affected.#LetsTalk today about how we can care for & support each other! #AskWHO pic.twitter.com/VRmNi26EKD — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 9, 2021

There is hope for those affected by the mental health epidemic. Remember, you are not alone. The CDC provides numerous on how you can take care of your mental health for those who need it most:

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.