Psychologist offers 3 ways to improve your mental health at home

North Carolina and South Carolina both rank in the bottom 15 states for mental health care and access, according to a recent report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The conversation about mental health remains at the forefront following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and one expert says it's important everyone knows how to seek help.

According to the latest State of Mental Health in America report, South Carolina ranks No. 43 and North Carolina No. 38 in terms of access to care and programs within the states.

"We're at the bottom. That's got to change and there's got to be a convergence of us doing something about it as we demand that those who have created some of those situations also do something about it," Dr. Kendell Jasper said.

The report determines the ranking by access and cost of insurance, treatment and workforce availability. Jasper, who works with Jasper Psychological Services, said that even though there's a stigma about mental health options, there are still things you can do to start the conversation in your own house.

"We need to consistently have the post-mental health COVID conversations because we're going to see the reverberations linked to our health and wellness for years to come," Jasper said.

When it comes to kids, Jasper said it's time to have intentional conversations about mature topics with the growing influence of social media.

"If we can't shield them from it, then we need to be in a position and a space to deal with and talk to them about it," he said. "Then also be open to having them provide their level of feedback."

Lastly, Jasper said everyone should unplug and prioritize what's most important with their family and loved ones.

"Share with them how you feel about them," Jasper said. "Share with them that they are important to you and really have some sort of intimate moments with family members as we work through this as a country."

