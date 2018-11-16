CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For millions of Alzheimer's patients battling the disease alone, they have nowhere to go and no one to look after them.

80-year-old Jerry Ellingsen is one of them. He was found wandering an airport in Denver after his daughter booked him a one way flight out of Florida. Our sister station KUSA discovered she was hoping Jerry's estranged wife would pick him up, but she didn't.

Eventually, he was taken to University of Colorado Hospital where he ended up alone for six months.

Around 850,000 Americans with the disease live alone with no one caring for them. According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in five can't get dressed, nearly one in three can't bathe, more than 38 percent can't go outside and more than half can't manage money.

More information on the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s can be found here. Caregivers looking for help can find more information here.

The Alzheimer’s Association also has a 24/7 Help Line: 1-800-272-3900

