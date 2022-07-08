2 cases of monkeypox confirmed in SC

The CDC still ranks monkeypox as "low" risk to the general U.S. population, since the virus does not spread easily without close contact.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed two cases of monkeypox infection in the state.

Health officials said the two cases were from Midlands region and the Lowcountry region. The affected individuals will be monitored until they are no longer infectious to prevent the spread of the virus and will be isolated if needed, health officials said.

“We understand residents have concerns about how this virus might impact our state,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said. “We expected infections to eventually occur in South Carolina as part of the larger international outbreak, which is why DHEC has been planning a response for weeks. That said, monkeypox doesn’t spread easily and we believe the risk to the general population remains low at this time.”

SC health officials report first 2 monkeypox cases in the state. One in Midlands, another in Lowcountry region. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9NBzy4Q7FA — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) July 8, 2022

Midlands and Lowcountry regional epidemiology staff are completing contact investigations and offering post-exposure vaccination to people exposed to the individuals who are infected. Those people also will be monitored to determine if they develop an infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been notified, and DHEC continues to follow CDC guidance in the monkeypox response.

How monkeypox compares to COVID-19

The CDC still ranks monkeypox as "low" risk to the general U.S. population, since the virus does not spread easily without close contact.

"It is not in any way as easily spread as COVID or many of the infections we're used to, which is a good thing," Passaretti said. "It's not the same situation as COVID."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts