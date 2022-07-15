Rowan County confirms 1st case of monkeypox

Rowan County confirmed its first case of monkeypox, marking the 11th case in North Carolina.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county Friday, marking the 11th case in North Carolina.

The individual is currently isolated and all close contacts have been notified, Rowan County Public Health said. Health officials say the incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days, but it can range as long as 21 days. Some people will develop a rash before other symptoms, but some patients only experience a rash.

Limited doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been made available in North Carolina. Mecklenburg County administered all of its doses, just hours after appointments were opened last week.

Health officials said the federal government has allocated North Carolina 444 doses of Jynneos, a vaccine that can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The first confirmed case of monkeypox in the U.S. was discovered on May 18. As of July 13, there were 1,470 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

In terms of concerns about the potential of another pandemic, this virus isn't as contagious as the coronavirus, Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist in South Carolina, said.

“We are not expecting this to evolve the way the COVID pandemic did because it does not spread from person to person primarily by the respiratory route," Bell said.

Monkeypox symptoms

Fever

A rash that looks like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet and chest

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion