Mecklenburg County health officials offer briefing on monkeypox, COVID-19 in the community

The 1 p.m. news conference includes public health officials and Atrium Health representatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health leaders are set to discuss the state of the county in relation to COVID-19 and the presence of monkeypox in the community.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) will join with Atrium Health to discuss a rise in monkeypox cases and ways people can protect themselves from the virus. The virtual meeting will feature public health director Dr. Raynard Washington, communicable disease director Joy Smith, and Atrium vice president Dr. Katie Passaretti.

Last week, MCPH noted all monkeypox vaccination appointments were filled, and the department was working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to get more doses. On Monday, 505 additional doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the CDC and Strategic National Stockpile were received, with 141 doses reserved for second shots. 80 doses were transferred to other community providers as required by NCDHHS.

MCPH noted on Monday there were more than 400 people on the waitlist for the monkeypox shots. Those interested in adding their name can do so online.

Along with updates on monkeypox, health officials are set to discuss the latest metrics on coronavirus spread. This comes as the BA.5 omicron subvariant becomes the dominant strain in North Carolina and as state leaders urge the public to be ready for more virus waves.