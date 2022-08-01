Monkeypox now spreading in Mecklenburg County, health director says

Health officials said there is now evidence of local transmission of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County, as cases continue to grow in the Charlotte area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials announced there are now 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County, nearly doubling last week's case count of 18.

During a news conference Monday, county health leaders said the Mecklenburg County Health Department will receive an extra 2,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. There are approximately 1,800 people on the waiting list to be vaccinated.

Monday's update also revealed there has been local transmission of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County. Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said there previously was no evidence of local spread in the county. Washington said Mecklenburg is seeing the doubling of monkeypox cases every three-to-four days. The health department is working "with urgency" to stem this trend with vaccines and education.

Monkeypox has been reported in nearly every state, with more than 5,000 confirmed infections nationwide. North Carolina and South Carolina have reported 53, and 16 cases, respectively, according to the CDC's latest update.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Mecklenburg Public Health now reporting 33 #monkeypox cases. Last Monday, there were 18. County will also receive extra 2K vaccine doses this week. There are 1800 people on the waitlist. @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) August 1, 2022

Mecklenburg County Public Health is one of a handful of county health departments in the state that is receiving vaccines from the federal government. Health officials are still trying to ramp up monkeypox resources. Those resources go beyond just tested and vaccinations, with North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services holding a town hall to answer questions about the virus last month.

More than 99% of reported cases are in men and the vast majority of those are among men who reported sexual contact with other men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

Washington said it's important to balance the goal of informing affected groups without stigmatizing any particular communities.

"We've got to be laser-focused on trying to avoid widespread community transmission, particularly in areas of high impact," Washington said. "It's important for that community to be aware that it's disproportionately impacting them ... At the same time, that risk spills over to everybody."

Washington said he's hopeful the new doses coming to Mecklenburg County will put a dent in the long wait list, but couldn't say for sure. He said the county's objective will be to work through the list and then get to work on getting more vaccines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global emergency on July 23. The Biden administration pushed back against claims it missed the window to contain the virus.

“We believe we have done everything we can at the federal level to work with our state and local partners and communities affected to make sure we can stay ahead of this and end this outbreak,” Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters on a call.

The monkeypox virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with the infection. People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed sometimes-painful zit-like bumps.

The U.S. has ordered 5.5 million more vaccine doses for delivery by mid-2023 and has rights to the raw ingredients that could make 11.1 million more doses. U.S. officials said a massive vaccination campaign could still be avoided if communities and individuals take measures to avoid spread.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts