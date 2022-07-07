Limited doses of monkeypox vaccine available in NC

Because of limited supply, vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Limited doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available in North Carolina, the NC Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

Health officials said the federal government has allocated North Carolina 444 doses of Jynneos, a vaccine that can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The local health departments first receiving doses are Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt and Wake.

Because of limited supply, vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox. This includes:

People who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; and

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading.

Individuals who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, or they can call one of the seven local health departments that have already received vaccines as part of the phase 1 allocation of Jynneos vaccine:

Buncombe (828) 250-5300

Durham (919) 560-9217

Forsyth (336) 703-3100

Mecklenburg (980) 314-9400

New Hanover (910) 798-6800

Pitt (252) 902-2300

Wake (919) 250-4462

Monkeypox vaccines are free and are based on the availability of vaccine, which is in limited quantities currently.

The federal government has allocated North Carolina 444 doses of a vaccine for people exposed to monkeypox. Because of limited supply, vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox. Learn more: pic.twitter.com/IcwvrK0tcP — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) July 7, 2022

RELATED: 2 cases of monkeypox confirmed in SC



"This is a good first step, but more vaccine is needed," Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist, said. "We are working with local health departments and other partners to ensure equitable access to those at risk as more doses become available over the coming months."



Monkeypox is transmitted from person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions. Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts