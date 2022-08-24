Mom raises concerns about monkeypox before CMS returns to the classroom

The CDC says monkeypox is less contagious than a disease like COVID-19 and needs conditions to spread that likely aren't present in schools with adolescents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As kids get ready to head back to class across North Carolina, some parents are worried about the spread of monkeypox in school.

Public health officials say right now the risk of widespread monkeypox in schools is relatively low, but they say K-12 schools should still be prepared.

"Really critical group that we're convening are the institutions of higher learning, because, of course, the of the congregate living on campuses," Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County's health director, said.

The CDC says monkeypox is less contagious than a disease like COVID-19 and needs conditions to spread that likely aren’t happening in schools with adolescents.

"There does need to be that but longer-term physical contact with someone else that doesn't happen as often in the school setting," Washington said.

Having said that, it's not impossible for kids to get monkeypox.

Stacy Staggs, a CMS parent with two immunocompromised kids, says she knows her kids could be at risk if they returned to school.

"They don't have personal space," Staggs said. "They're very friendly, they're social, they want to hug and hold hands, you know, and be close with people who are around them. But if they were to contract the monkeypox virus, it's pretty painful."

Staggs is worried about kids with diminished immune systems due to repeated COVID-19 infections and pain management of a possible monkeypox case.

The CDC does say kids under 8, those with immunocompromised systems or a history of skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and severe acne, are at a higher risk for a severe case of monkeypox.

"We've prepared our school nurses to ensure they know what to look for in terms of signs and symptoms and how to respond if in fact, a child presents on campus at a school K-12 schools with symptoms consistent with monkeypox," Washington said.

When schools do release plans for monkeypox parents like Staggs are asking for consistency.

"It has to be something that is achievable and something that's not just on paper," Staggs said.

Public health officials aren’t recommending preventive monkeypox shots for kids right now, but they do have treatment plans for kids with suspected or confirmed cases.

"There are household exposures and family exposures and, you know, kids In schools have families and, you know, live in households," Staggs said.

Even if schools don’t have a Monkeypox-specific plan, they have policies in the book about communicable diseases, which is what monkeypox is considered.

There are protocols for isolating students and staff members who have a contagious disease that could spread.