What can we do to stop the spread of monkeypox?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

Health experts say the virus doesn't spread easily and luckily there is a vaccine.

The problem is, right now, there are only about 16 million doses available around the world and only one company makes the shot.

Outside of Africa, there is no sign that monkeypox has been spreading beyond men who have sex with men. So helping to stop the spread among that group, could effectively end the outbreak.

Still, anyone can catch the virus if they are in close contact with an infected person, or touch any fabrics that have touched an infected person.

The world health organization says to help, men at risk of catching the virus, should make safe choices and limit the number of sexual partners.

Experts also say to check yourself for any monkeypox lesions before going out to a social event. They say most of the cases that spread throughout Europe started at festivals, saunas and other venues.

