Health officials expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility in SC

As vaccine availability has increased, DHEC has reviewed and updated eligibility criteria to get more people protected from monkeypox.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are expanding the criteria for those eligible to get vaccinated against monkeypox.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the eligibility list will include:

Men who have sex with men (MSM) who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, gender fluid or gender nonbinary

Any person receiving HIV PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment

“We continue to work to control the spread of this disease and a critical element of that is getting as many people as possible vaccinated among those who are at higher risk of exposure,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said. “If we can stop spread in the higher risk groups, then we can stop it for everyone.”

Residents can call the DHEC CareLine at (855) 472-3432 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online and use the DHEC Web Chat to find out if they are eligible to schedule an appointment.

The vaccine is not recommended for other members of the general public or health care workers at this time.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed or have a new, unusual rash, please seek medical attention from your usual health care provider, visit an urgent care center, or call your local health department.

The risk to the general population remains low at the moment. However, we encourage the public to stay informed about monkeypox through reliable sources, including the DHEC website and the CDC website.

