CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC is attempting to find out what caused 3-year-old Preslee to fall paralyzed.

The South Carolina toddler was diagnosed with an illness that's rare but rising.

Accute Flaccid Myelitis is a polio-like illness that's leaving limbs limp in children across the country. New cases are sending even more kids to the hospital each day.

"I had no idea what was going on," one mother said. "I just couldn't even fathom that the kid that was walking at 10 months couldn't walk three steps without falling over."

In North Carolina there are currently two confirmed and two suspected cases. Last year there were none.

Dr. Arash Poursina, an infections disease specialist, said there have been more and more instances of reports coming from other states.

Across the country there are ten additional confirmed cases of AFM, bringing the total to 90 patients spread across 27 states in addition to 162 probable cases -- 23 more than a week prior.

The CDC is looking to solve the mystery, "looking really broadly at any possible cause."

Evidence now points toward a viral connection. In almost every case, AFM impacts a child younger than 4, such as Preslee. But doctors warn, it could strike anyone.

"We hesitate to define this disease by age," Poursina said. "I believe it can happen to anyone at any age."

