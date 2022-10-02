Inaugural ‘More Than Pink Walk’ coming to Charlotte to raise breast cancer awareness

Susan G. Komen will host the event in Uptown next Saturday, Oct. 8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To kick-off the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization is planning a massive celebration in Uptown to honor breast cancer survivors and thrivers.

Instead of hosting the usual Race For a Cure, the inaugural More than Pink Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct.8. Organizers say this change will allow more inclusiveness so that everyone can have the chance to participate.

“If you’ve never been to an event like this there are tears everywhere and they are tears of joy,” Susan G. Komen of North and South Carolina State Executive Director Kimberly Burrows said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate these women and men who have overcome their battle with breast cancer or are currently fighting it.”

The day will include the Parade of Hope, a Family Fun Zone and provide access to resources for those who may have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“In Charlotte we’re going to connect them with a patient navigator who is going to help that person look to see what resources are out there. Do you have a question, do you need to get access to care, is there a plastic surgeon, is there a gynecologist. What do you need to do in this journey,” Burrows said.

Participation in the “More Than Pink Walk” is absolutely free, but those who raise at least 100 dollars will get an event T-shirt. Fundraising through the event will also go towards Komen’s financial assistance program.

“We never want someone to have to make that decision should I pay my electricity or should I go to chemo?” Burrows said.

Registration for the More Than Pink Walk is still open.

