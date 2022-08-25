NC among the most affordable places to have a baby, study finds

In North Carolina, the cheapest place to give birth is in Durham-Chapel Hill, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is among the more affordable states in the U.S. to have a baby, and the Raleigh-Durham area is one of the least expensive areas of North Carolina to deliver a child, according to data from the Health Care Cost Institute.

Data from the Institute shows North Carolina fairs much better than other states in affordability when it comes to having a child. The average cost of giving birth to a child in N.C. is $11,050, which is 17% below the national average.

While the total cost of delivering a child is lower in our state, more N.C. families who give birth end up paying higher out-of-pocket costs when compared to other, more affordable states, according to data from the Institute.

