'I want to continue to live a prosperous life' | New North Carolina law improves organ donor process

Through SB 135 organ donors no longer must renew their status every time they get a new license, reducing the number of people kicked off the donor list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of May, in North Carolina 3,483 people are waiting for a life saving transplant.

So far this year, 54 people on the list died due to a shortage in organ donations.

Governor Cooper signed a new bill, he said could help shorten transplant lists and in turn save and heal more families.

He said every 10 minutes someone is added to the organ donation waiting list.

The signed Carolina Donor Services led legislation makes it easier for North Carolina donors to stay donors, by no longer requiring then to renew their status every time they get a new driver’s license.

This saves donors time and lives when they go to the DMV to renew their license.

Before this legislation, registered organ, eye and tissue donors in the state must renew their status every time they get a new driver’s license.

No longer requiring this, reduces the number of people who drop off the list because they didn’t realize they needed to renew.

Anthony Fuller said this news makes him hopeful.

He’s been on dialysis for four years, and waiting on a match for a kidney transplant for three years.

“I want to make sure that when my time comes it's a match for me and that I'm able to continue to live a prosperous life,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the more donors the better chance he’ll have at finding a match.

“So many people have stepped up to be a donor for me and it's great news, but when they're not a match or when they're going through the screening process they can be denied as a donor,” Fuller said. This bill is great news.”

Fuller said he's now at the top of the list and hopes to get a transplant soon.

He thinks more can be done to education folks on what it means to become a donor.

“You know doing different seminars where different people can come and participate because I feel like a lot of people don’t realize how huge it can be to become a donor,” Fuller said. “You can live with one kidney and people are doing it.”

Fuller said he looks forward to getting back to work, when he get his new kidney.

The new legislation takes effect Oct. 1.