First child flu death of 2022 season reported in NC, health leaders say

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health leaders are reporting the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 season.

In a news release Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said the child was in the eastern part of the state and faced complications from influenza. NCDHHS notes this is the first child flu death since February 2020.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family on this heartbreaking and tragic loss," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore.

The child's hometown, county, age, and sex are not being released to protect the family's privacy.

The death was reported just two days after South Carolina health officials reported their first pediatric flu death of the season. The first adult flu-related death in the state was reported on Oct. 14.

NCDHHS is urging people to get their flu shots as the Tar Heel State sees a rapid, early rise in cases. Five adult deaths tied to influenza have thus far been reported in North Carolina as well.

"Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu," Dr. Moore said. "There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, now is the time."

Health experts across the Carolinas and in the United States are worried about a so-called "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, particularly with vulnerable populations likely in the crosshairs. Meanwhile, major drugmakers like Pfizer are still working on creating a vaccine for RSV to protect babies while a handful of variants of the COVID-19 vaccine remain available.