Doctor warns new mothers about postpartum depression symptoms

Earlier this month, the federal government launched a new maternal mental health hotline for expectant and new moms who are going through mental health challenges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bringing a newborn into the world is supposed to be one of the happiest times in a person’s life.

But that can make it even more difficult and confusing for new moms experiencing postpartum depression.

"People tend to get symptoms usually within the first month after delivery, but they can occur at any time during pregnancy or in the 12 months after delivery," Dr. Robert Costa of Piedmont Medical Center said.

Postpartum depression is a serious condition that can impact the well-being of the entire family, especially the mother.

It can be triggered by hormonal changes and someone who has had anxiety or depression in the past could be more at risk.

One in ten new mothers will be diagnosed.

"The classic symptoms are things such as depressed mood, decreased interest or pleasure in activities, decreased sleep so insomnia, sometimes feeling of worthlessness, difficulty with concentration. Probably the most important one however would be suicidal ideation," Dr. Costa explained.

Family members should try to look out for persistent symptoms and speak up when they notice them.

"From our point of view as healthcare providers it's incumbent upon us to make sure that we’re investigating this with each and every patient who comes through the door," Dr. Costa said. If you make it a standard practice you’re less likely to miss anyone with this."

